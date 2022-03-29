A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 5pm, then showers likely. High near 67. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Rain showers likely before 5am, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers between 11am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

