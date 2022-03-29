Betty L. (Wentworth) Rhoads, 95, of Franklin passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 in her home surrounded by her loving family.



Born on November 4th, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Ormand and Leah (Beers) Wentworth.

She married the love of her life, the late Miles Rhoads, on June 16, 1950. He preceded her in death on November 19, 2020.

Betty was the Judge of Elections at the local polling station.

She was a member of the Messiah Baptist Church.

She enjoyed birding watching, puzzling, fishing, working the voting polls and loved spending time with her brothers and sisters.

She always had to have cookies on hand for her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

And her friends and family could always depend on finding a card in the mail from Betty for any special occasion in their lives.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory is her son, Gary (Dusty) Rhoads of Franklin; her grandchildren, Leah Rhoads Rice and her husband, Bill of Franklin and Shawn Rhoads and his fiancee, Beth Dunkle of Franklin; and her great-grandchildren, Emily Rice, Jade, Devin, Declan and Nian Rhoads, Kaylee, Jason and Riley Dunkle.

She is further survived by her sister, Marsella Marshall and her nieces, Valerie (Bob) Myers and Robyn (Ray) Miller.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Sherry Rhoads and her siblings, Irene Blair, Elouise Wentworth, and Wayne Wentworth.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the AseraCare Hospice who gave such kind and loving care to Betty in her final days.

Family and friends will be received at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 4pm – 6 pm and Friday, April 1, 2022 from 11 am – 1 pm with funeral services immediately following at 1 pm on Friday.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Betty’s memory to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please take a moment to share a memory or a condolence with the family on Betty's Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

