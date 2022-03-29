Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Deviled Eggs

Herbs lend amazing flavor to these deviled eggs!

Ingredients

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons 2% milk



1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes1/2 teaspoon dill weed1/2 teaspoon minced chives1/2 teaspoon ground mustard1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon paprika1/8 teaspoon garlic powder1/8 teaspoon pepper12 hard-boiled large eggsMinced fresh parsley and additional paprika

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the first 10 ingredients. Cut eggs lengthwise in half; remove yolks and set whites aside. In another bowl, mash yolks; add to mayonnaise mixture, mixing well. Spoon or pipe filling into egg whites.

-Sprinkle with parsley and additional paprika. Refrigerate until serving.

