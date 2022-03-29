Clarion Hospital Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported seven new positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

The previous report was released on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update: March 28, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 03/27/2022: 22,211

Test obtained at CH: 17,924

Positives: 4,691

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 03/27/2022: 107,140

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,210

Positives: 17,527

Hospital Inpatients as of 03/27/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

DOH reporting: CH reported 1 death on 03/27/2022.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 5 patients. 5 confirmed. 0 ICU.

DOH reporting: BMH reported 2 deaths on 03/23/2022.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: Weekly updates are sent every Monday.

Note #3: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

