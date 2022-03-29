Featured Local Job: Diesel Technician – Great Pay, 401k, More

Bauer Truck Repair is looking for a full-time Diesel Technician.

Applicants must be reliable and have proven experience as a Diesel Technician.

Above average pay for industry, health insurance, 401k, vacation and sick days.

To apply, stop at Bauer Truck Repair, 1205 Doe Run Road, Shippenville, Pa. 16254.

