Featured Local Job: Drywall Supervisor
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 @ 12:03 AM
Colony Factory Crafted Homes currently has an opening for a Drywall Supervisor.
This position reports to the Production Manager.
Job Summary:
Supervises multiple production departments to maintain efficiency. Works with other supervisors to ensure optimal productivity. Competitive salary and benefits are available.
Qualifications:
- Proven leadership experience
- Management skills
- Time Management
- Some construction knowledge helpful
Job Type: Full-time
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Vision insurance
Schedule:
Monday to Friday
Apply online by Clicking Here!
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.