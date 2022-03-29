Guns, Other Items Valuing $3,200 Stolen From Parker Residence

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple guns and other items valuing upwards of $3,000 were recently reported stolen from a residence on Doc Walker Road.

According to Clarion-bases State Police, a 57-year-old Parker man reported the following items were stolen:

– Barnett Crossbow in a black case, Value $300.00

– .357 Pistol, Value $450.00



– .44 Magnum, Value $700.00– .30-06 rifle, Value $1,000.00– .22 firearm, Value $570.00– Deer Butt Mount, Value $100.00– Tile Saw, Value $80.00

The theft occurred sometime between December 7, 2021, and December 18, 2021, at a residence on Doc Walker Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.