Hazel J. Baughman, 96, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 26, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Born on November 24, 1925 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Lewis W. and Elnora G. (Baker) Cramer.

She was the last surviving member of her family.

Hazel married the love of her life, Oren C. Baughman, Jr., on March 23, 1945.

She retired after many years of service working for the Franklin Area School District.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Elaine E. Shaw and her husband, Warren R., of Greenville, PA and Linda S. McQuiston and her husband, Kenneth E., of Franklin, PA; her grandchildren, Michael R. Shaw and his wife, Cheri, of Jamestown, PA, Robert W. Shaw of Oxford, PA, Holly L. Showers, and her husband, Bob, of Shippenville, PA, Christopher D. McQuiston of State College, PA, Eric L. Baughman of North Carolina, Oren Baughman and his wife, Sarah, of Franklin and Eric Ellliston of Florida; and her 8 great-granchildren.

She is further survived by her daughter-in-law, Pam L. Baughman of Oil City, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband on April, 23, 1961; her infant son, Oren Baughman and sons, David W. and Darrell L. Baughman.

As per the family’s wishes, the services will be private.

Hazel will be laid to rest next to her husband at Sunset Hill Memorial Garden, Franklin, PA.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Memorial contributions can be made in Hazel’s memory to the Venango Visiting Nurses Foundation, 491 Alleghney Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323; the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, PO Box, 137, Franklin, PA 16323 or to the charity of one’s choice.

