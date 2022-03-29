‘It’s Hard To Put Words To It.’ Penguins Players Rally Behind Venango County Boy Who Beat Cancer

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City boy caught the attention of players from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday after showcasing a sign that said he just beat cancer.

Bryson Phenicie, 5, of Oil City, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 10 months old and found out he beat the illness just days before attending Sunday’s Penguins game against Detroit.

“I officially beat cancer!! Do any players want a picture by the boards to help me celebrate?!” the sign read.

Multiple players acknowledged the sign while passing the boy by the Penguins’ bench. Goaltender Casey DeSmith and forward Brian Boyle obliged and took a picture with Phenicie.

Boyle, a longtime NHL player and cancer survivor in his own right, was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia in 2017 and announced he was in full remission over a year later.

Just shy of Bryson turning 11 months, his parents, Eric and Sarah, discovered a protruding bump in between his stomach and chest.

After a local pediatrician was unsure of what the bump may be, the Phenicies sought an opinion at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Doctors at Children’s were also unsure, but things took a turn when a doctor noticed Bryson’s pupils were two different sizes – a condition called anisocoria – which would warrant more tests to find the underlying issue.

After being referred to an optometrist and receiving a chest x-ray, Bryson was soon diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that usually affects infants and young children.

Bryson and his family stayed at Children’s Hospital for two weeks after being diagnosed to go through the first round of chemotherapy.

“At that time, (doctors) said the mass was in his upper-right chest and was roughly the size of a softball,” Bryson’s father, Eric, told exploreClarion.com.

Bryson was sent home after two weeks before going through three more rounds of chemo throughout the next several months.

After Bryson endured his final round of chemo when he was just over a year old, doctors at Children’s, as well as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, recommended to end chemo and monitor the situation moving forward as the mass had shrunk to the size of a golf ball.

Bryson then needed scans every three to six months in the next stage of his fight.

During a scan in July of 2019, doctors noticed the mass had shrunk so much that they could hardly tell if it was the mass or a piece of scar tissue. Bryson then moved to tests every six months.

Finally, on March 16, Bryson’s blood tests showed that he officially beat cancer, and he moved to the Children’s Pediatric Cancer Survivorship Clinic, a unit in the hospital to teach survivors about their medical history and help them continue life as a survivor.

“He’s still a little young, but we pretty much told him he had officially beaten cancer, and he just kind of gave a little quiet ‘yay’ and jumped up and down with his hands up,” Eric said. “I think he’s still a little too young to grasp it fully.”

Before the Phenicies got the news, they had planned a trip to the Penguins game to celebrate Bryson’s birthday – and what a trip it was.

The Penguins Foundation caught news of Bryson’s story and sent a representative to their seats in the upper bowl. The foundation representative ensured Bryson had a front-row seat to warm up and was in a place to showcase his sign for all the players to see.

Before long, Penguins players were acknowledging the sign and taking pictures with Bryson.

“They have the boards all the way down the tunnel, so there’s not really any gaps in there to hear,” Eric said. “From what (Brian) Boyle did, what I could make out, he threw (Bryson) the puck and came down, and you could tell he was gesturing ‘good job’ and ‘congratulations.’”

Not only did Bryson get a front-row seat for warmups, but generous Penguin fans allowed the Phenicies to watch the third period from their front-row seats.

“As much as the Foundation helped is so awesome and having that kindness just from a random Pens fan, that was pretty cool, too,” Eric said.

It doesn’t stop there either. After the Penguins set a record in the salary-cap era for the most goals scored in one game (11), Evgeni Malkin, who notched three goals in the game, gifted Bryson his game-used stick.

“I think the biggest takeaway is really just how lucky we are. His type of cancer, they say they only find 600 to 700 cases a year in the world,” Eric said. “They say it’s pretty rare, but since we have been through here with him, we’ve done research, and only in our small area, we’ve grown to know three kids with neuroblastoma. With that, we hear other families’ stories and some don’t have that happy ending. To be able to have gone through it and him still be here, it’s hard to put words to it.”

