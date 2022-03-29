Jeanette Susan Cornman, 71, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, at her home.

Born on March 3, 1951, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Melvin T. and Avis A. (Poland) Johns.

She was married on March 7, 1969, to John D. Cornman, Sr. and he survives.

She is also survived by a son, John D. Cornman, Jr. and his wife, Melissa of Hawthorn, three daughters, Trina Shumaker and her husband, Dennis, and Paula Cornman, both of New Bethlehem, and Jaime Koziar and her husband, Geran of Butler, ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and two sisters, Joan Brown of Transfer and Connie Graham of Franklin.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Sonny Johns.

The family will have a private memorial service at their convenience.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

