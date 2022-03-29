Judy M. Bunce (Adams), 79, of Warren, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday March 25, 2022, into the loving arms of her Savior, with her loving husband Bill by her side.

Judy was born on February 28, 1943, in Franklin, Pa, the daughter, and youngest of 12 to the late Earl and Mabel (Hause) Adams.

She was a 1961 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

After High School, at the age of 18, Judy and Bill were married and she began working for Rocky Grove High School as a secretary to the principal.

Judy and Bill soon moved to Warren where they made their home and raised a family.

Judy was a stay-at-home mom and watched children for a few school teachers in the county.

As her children got older, she worked at Beaty Jr. High School cafeteria, as receptionist for Dr. Morgan and was a personal secretary for Mrs. DeFrees.

She later worked at Whirley Industries from where she retired.

Judy and her husband are members of the Grace United Methodist Church where she served on many committees, taught Sunday school, worked in the kitchen preparing meals and sang in the Choir.

She was also a volunteer for the Women’s Auxiliary at Warren General Hospital.

Judy was creative, thoughtful and loving as was evident in the beautiful home she made for her family and the way she cared for family and friends.

Her back yard has always been a sight to behold in the summer months when it is filled with flowers in bloom.

Judy loved cooking, baking, welcoming family and friends for a meal, reading, gardening, volunteering and music but was most happy when spending time with her family.

Her presence will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.

Judy is survived by her loving husband and high school sweetheart, William L. Bunce Jr. to whom she was married to for 60 years; her children, W. Gary Bunce and wife Tamara of Durham, NC., Kathleen Minges of Collegeville, PA.; four grandchildren, Jacob and Averie Bunce of Durham, NC., Megan Minges of Spring City, PA., and Ronald Minges Jr. of Collegeville, Pa; her siblings, Ruth Eakin, Jack Adams and wife Betty, Linda Cochran and husband Chuck; sister-in-law Ann Adams, sister-in-law, Mary Kay (Bunce) Campbell and husband Russ; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Earl Adams and wife Dorothy, Betty Hannah and husband Foster, Marie Baker and husband Freeman, Bill Adams, Bob Adams and wife Jane, Harold Adams and wife Anna, Paul Adams and wife Beverly; an infant brother, Jimmy Adams; and brother-in-law, Ray Eakin.

Friends will be received at the Grace United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11 am until 1 pm, at which time a service will be held. With Rev. Bill Beaty, pastor, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in memory of Judy be made to Hospice of Warren County, One Main Ave., Warren, PA 16365 or to the Grace United Methodist Church, 501 Penna. Ave. East, Warren, PA

Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com.

