Man Jailed for Allegedly Stealing Items From Clarion Walmart, Probation Violation

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 49-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly stealing multiple items from the Clarion Walmart, as well as violating his parole earlier this month.

According to court documents, William Peck, IV, Chief County Detective of Clarion County, filed criminal charges against 49-year-old Charles J. Hayes, of Greenville.

According to a criminal complaint filed on March 21 in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office, Chief Detective William Peck was contacted by an adult probation officer of Clarion County on March 4 regarding Charles Hayes. The probation officer stated that Hayes reported to the Clarion County Adult Probation Office on March 2, and he was detained for a probation violation.

Further, the probation officer located the vehicle that Hayes drove to his appointment in the rear parking lot of the old CVS Store at 639 Main Street in Clarion. Several items were observed on the front seat, including a pair of new gloves, two containers of Hyper Tough Tools sets, a package of utility knives, and two carpenter pencils. It was learned that Hayes has a history of retail thefts and is currently on probation for retail theft from the Clarion Walmart, according to the complaint.

Security footage from March 2 was obtained from Clarion Walmart, and the probation officer was able to see Hayes conceal multiple items in his pockets and leave without paying, the complaint states.

Shortly after, Detective Peck found the vehicle and subsequently applied for and was issued a search warrant on the vehicle. He searched the vehicle and found a multitude of stolen items, according to the complaint.

Detective Peck also discovered that Hayes’ license is currently suspended until December 3, 2027. Additionally, Hayes was driving a vehicle with an expired inspection.

Upon interviewing Hayes, he told Detective Peck that he went into the Clarion Walmart to use the restroom and that he did not have enough money to buy items to fix his car. Hayes also stated he was aware that he was not allowed to be in the Clarion Walmart due to his probation, the complaint states.

Hayes was arraigned in Judge Schill’s office on March 22 at 11:18 a.m. on the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, Person Present, Felony 1

– Retail Theft-Take Merchandise, Felony 3

– Criminal Trespassing – Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked, Summary

– Operating Vehicle Without Valid Inspection, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5 at 1:45 p.m.

