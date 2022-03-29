Marsha I. McKinney, 70, of Clarion, passed away early Sunday, morning, March 27, 2022 at the Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

She was born on July 5, 1951 in Butler; daughter of the late Ronald T. and Betty L. Moore McKinney.

Marsha graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1969.

She then graduated from New Castle Business College.

Marsha worked at the Clarion County Housing Authority for numerous years until her retirement.

She was a member of the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church in Clarion.

Marsha loved to read and quilt, especially blankets for the church.

She also loved to spend time with her sisters and her bestfriend, Janie Wenner.

Marsha was always so kind and had a great sense of humor.

She will be missed by everyone she touched.

Marsha is survived by her sisters, Kathy Masters and her husband, Jack, of Limestone, Joan Wagner of Venus, and Diane Bennett and her husband, Marc, of Sligo; 6 nieces and nephews; a great nephew; and 2 step-children. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Marsha’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Marsha’s name to the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church, 1419 Rehobeth Church Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

