Sandra Ellis Detrick, age 79, of Strattanville passed away on March 27, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.

She was born on January 1, 1943 in West Monterey, to the late Forest and Lucy (King) Gallagher

Sandra is survived by her children: Chris (Mary) Detrick of Butler, Bruce Detrick of Strattanville, Matthew (Tammy) Detrick of Tulsa and Melissa Keth of Strattanville; step-children: Fred Detrick Jr. of Clarion, Tammy Durachko of Clarion; siblings: Pat Gallagher of New Bethlehem, Brenda Bresnahan of Butler, Blain Gallagher of Butler; grandchildren: Tabitha Fulton, Jesse McCoy, Lucy Bell, Diana Detrick, Samantha Detrick, Jessica Detrick and Heather Wentling.

Sandra is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Fred Detrick, step-children: Brian Detrick, Faith Detrick and Jeff Detrick, and brother Larry Gallagher.

Friends and family will be received from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

