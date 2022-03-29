Nicholas Gammello Earns Insurance Designation
OIL CITY, Pa. – Rossbacher Insurance Group is proud to announce the designation of Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) has been conferred upon Nicholas Gammello, following his successful completion of a comprehensive insurance education program.
Nick has demonstrated his professional competence through passing five CISR courses and the corresponding comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of commercial casualty and property, personal residential and auto, personal lines, agency operations, life and health, and risk management.
Prior to joining Team Rossbacher, Nick was a financial services professional for a life insurance company. He is a graduate of Slippery Rock University where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Exercise Science. He resides in Franklin with his fiancée Erica Wassil.
Rossbacher Insurance Group with offices in Corry, Cranberry, Oil City, and North East, has been assisting personal and business clients with their insurance needs since 1928.
To learn more, visit TeamRossbacher.com or call 814-677-4095.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.