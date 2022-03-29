 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Burglary, Indecent Assault, Counterfeit Bills

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

PSP2017-state-policeArea state police responded to the following calls:

Burglary, Assault in Richland Township

Clarion-based State Police were notified of a burglary and an assault that had taken place on Route 338, Richland Township, on March 25, around 6:05 p.m.

According to police, a 71-year-old Emlenton woman was identified and taken into custody.

The victims were a 69-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, both of Emlenton.

Additional details were not released.

Indecent Assault Reported

Clarion-based State Police received a report of indecent assault that took place on two separate occasions last year.

According to the report, a known female victim reported that her father-in-law grabbed her breasts on two separate occasions between August and September 2020.

No further information is being released at this time due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

Forgery/Counterfeit Money

Marienville-based State Police responded to an item found at the Tionesta boat launch in Forest County on March 23 around 8:51 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered counterfeit U.S. currency bills.

Additional information was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.