State Police Calls: Burglary, Indecent Assault, Counterfeit Bills

Burglary, Assault in Richland Township

Clarion-based State Police were notified of a burglary and an assault that had taken place on Route 338, Richland Township, on March 25, around 6:05 p.m.

According to police, a 71-year-old Emlenton woman was identified and taken into custody.

The victims were a 69-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, both of Emlenton.

Additional details were not released.

Indecent Assault Reported

Clarion-based State Police received a report of indecent assault that took place on two separate occasions last year.

According to the report, a known female victim reported that her father-in-law grabbed her breasts on two separate occasions between August and September 2020.

No further information is being released at this time due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

Forgery/Counterfeit Money

Marienville-based State Police responded to an item found at the Tionesta boat launch in Forest County on March 23 around 8:51 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered counterfeit U.S. currency bills.

Additional information was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

