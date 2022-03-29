State Police Release Details on One-Vehicle Crash on Stoney Lonesome Road

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Stoney Lonesome Road on March 19.

According to the police, the crash happened around 10:13 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, on Stoney Lonesome Road, in Clarion Township, involving 23-year-old Autumn M. Grice of Beaver Falls, Pa.

Police say Grice was traveling South on Stoney Lonesome Road in a 2021 Nissan Maxima when the vehicle struck the bridge railing on the west side of the roadway.

The vehicle received disabling damage and came to a final resting place on the east side of the roadway.

Both Grice and her passenger, 24-year-old Timmy P. Best, of Clarion, were using seat belts and were not injured.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

