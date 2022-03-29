 

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County and Surrounding Areas

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 @ 01:03 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

plow 8CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding area.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA

1252 PM EDT Tue Mar 29 2022

Carroll-Columbiana-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Higher Elevations of Westmoreland-Fayette-Higher Elevations of Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Preston-Eastern Preston-

Including the cities of Clarion, Ellwood City, Sharon, Lower Burrell, Ambridge, Terra Alta, Franklin, Indiana, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Ligonier, Beaver Falls, Uniontown, Kingwood, Cadiz, Rowlesburg, New Castle, Tionesta, Washington, Hermitage, Follansbee, Kittanning, Oil City, Bruceton Mills, Greensburg, Latrobe, East Liverpool, Salem, Aliquippa, Grove City, Monessen, Brookville, Donegal, Punxsutawney, Ohiopyle, Canonsburg, Champion, Carrollton, New Kensington, Hazelton, Waynesburg, Columbiana, Ford City, Malvern, Monaca, Steubenville, Weirton, Wellsburg, Murrysville, and Butler

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EDT WEDNESDAY:

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From Midnight tonight to Noon EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.


