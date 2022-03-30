A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers and freezing rain likely before 11am, then a chance of rain showers between 11am and 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 68. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Rain and snow showers likely before 11am, then a chance of rain showers between 11am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers after 9pm, mixing with snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 8am, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

