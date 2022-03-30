Amazing Day: Blauser Breaks Triple Jump Mark, Ties 100-Meter Dash Time; Camper Eclipses Shot Put Record

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — When Baylee Blauser returned to A-C Valley High School after her meet at Karns City, she sprinted into the school and headed right for the board that contained all the track and field records.

She peered down the list, found the 100-meter dash time, and smiled.

(Baylee Blauser poses with Union/A-C Valley co-head track and field coach Shanna Tharan after breaking the A-C Valley triple jump record held by Tharan for nearly two decades.)

Blauser had tied the mark of 12.6 seconds set by Emma Fox.

It was just one of two records Blauser, a senior, claimed on Wednesday afternoon at Karns City with Union/A-C Valley. She also shattered the triple jump record with a leap of 37 feet, 6 1/2 inches.



That mark of 36-3 was held for nearly two decades by her coach at Union/A-C Valley, Shanna (Klingler) Tharan.

“It was an amazing day,” Blauser said.

“I was so proud of her,” Tharan said.

Blauser’s calling card is the long jump, and she nearly broke her own record in that event, too, but faulted on an effort that was nearly 18 feet.

Blauser was extremely pleased with her record in the triple jump. It had been a goal of hers to break it. She just didn’t think it would happen in the first meet of the season.

“I had a goal set for the triple jump this year. I wanted to get 38 this year,” Blauser said. “Knowing that I’m just inches away from that after my first meet of the year is amazing to me.”

Even more amazing to Blauser was tying the record in the 100.

She had never run the event before during her varsity career.

“I was just blown away,” Blauser said.

Union/A-C Valley co-head coach Stacey Fox heard Blauser’s time announced and thought she had tied her daughter’s record in the event.

“Her eyes widened,” Blauser said of Coach Fox. “I didn’t think much of it, and I started walking to get ready for the long jump, and Stacey said, ‘Baylee, I think you either tied or broke the 100-meter dash record.’ I started freaking out.”

Blauser had to see it for herself back at the school.

When she saw what she had done, it started sinking in.

Now the 100 is on her shortlist of events this season. The time was also good enough to qualify her for the District 9 championship meet.

“I need to start working on that,” Blauser said. “I don’t know how far I’ll get with that, but getting to districts in it is pretty amazing. Whatever happens with that, happens.”

Blauser had a tough end to her junior season.

She was poised to do big things at the district, and PIAA meets with one of the best distances in the state in the long jump. But during her final softball game of the season, she suffered a serious ankle injury.

Blauser tried to power through the painful sprain and even made a deal with her doctor to allow her to compete, but the damage to the joint was just too great, and Blauser didn’t place at the state championships.

It served as motivation for her to get in the best shape she could for this track and field season.

It appears to have already paid off.

“Ever since last year when I hurt my ankle, I told myself that I need to start training and be better than I ever had been before,” Blauser said. “Breaking and tying those records, especially on the first meet, meant a lot.”

Union/A-C Valley also had another record-breaker on Wednesday.

Sophomore Dawson Camper broke the Union shot put record with a throw of 53-9.

“Dawson has worked so hard to get to where he is,” said Union/ACV throwing coach Lexis Twentier. “Hard work got him to this point. It’s only the first meet of the season, I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes over the next couple of months.”

Landon Chalmers also had a big day in the discus, winning that event with a throw of 125-5 to also qualify for the district championships.

“I’m proud of Dawson and our other thrower that qualified for districts today — Landon in discus,” Twentier said. “They both have great seasons ahead of them.”

The track and field record books are uncertain these days because of the co-op.

Blauser’s and Camper’s marks will tentatively count toward the records for their respective schools.

“It is a gray area now,” Tharan said. “But (Baylee) did beat the mark of 36-3. I believe we will be starting a new record board for the co-op as well.”

Blauser certainly hopes her records stand.

“I’ve worked really hard to try to get my name on that (A-C Valley) record board since my freshman year,” Blauser said. “So I’m hoping they’ll stick with ACV kids break ACV records and Union kids break Union records and start a combined board, too.”



