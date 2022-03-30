Clair B. “Bub” McCall, age 90, of Allison Park, on March 28, 2022.

Born in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on December 26, 1931, son of the late Ward and Helen Carberry McCall.

Beloved husband for 66 years of Patricia Sloan McCall.

Loving father of Vicki (Dave) Yeager, Mark (Joanne) McCall, Tracy (Kristie) McCall, and Tim (Pam) McCall. Brother of George “Ben” McCall (Margaret), Maxine “Sis” Brosious (Rich), Faye Fratus (Bart), Garnet Pfaff (late Al), and the late Carl “Bay” McCall (Dorothy) and Melvin McCall (Barb).

Dear grandfather of Daniel (Erica), Jennifer, Tira (Corey), Andrew, and the late Matthew. Also survived by one great-grandson, Greyson.

A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Clair was a graduate of Robert Morris College was the Controller and Treasurer for Holly, Kenny, Schott Engineering and Construction Co. in Pittsburgh.

In 1977 he started his own accounting firm which he owned and operated until retirement in 1989.

He loved to hunt, fish, ride his side-by-side, and be at his camp in New Bethlehem.

Most of all he loved his family and being with grandchildren.

Friends received Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 12 p.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help, St. Ursula Church.

Interment will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Muscular Dystrophy Association, mda.org.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.schellhaasfh.com.

