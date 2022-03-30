Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Traditional Hot Cross Buns

Bring back a classic!

Ingredients

2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast

2 cups warm whole milk (110° to 115°)



2 large eggs, room temperature1/3 cup butter, softened1/4 cup sugar1-1/2 teaspoons salt1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/4 teaspoon ground allspice6 to 7 cups all-purpose flour1/2 cup dried currants1/2 cup raisins1 large egg yolk2 tablespoons water

Icing:

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

4 to 6 teaspoons whole milk

Directions

-In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm milk. In a large bowl, combine eggs, butter, sugar, salt, spices, yeast mixture, and 3 cups flour; beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir in currants, raisins, and enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky).

-Turn onto a floured surface; knead until dough is smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Punch down dough. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide and shape into 30 balls. Place 2 in. apart on greased baking sheets. Cover with kitchen towels; let rise in a warm place until doubled, 30-45 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375°.

-Using a sharp knife, cut a cross on top of each bun. In a small bowl, whisk egg yolk and water; brush over tops.

-Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool slightly.

-For the icing, in a small bowl, mix confectioners’ sugar and enough milk to reach desired consistency. Pipe a cross on top of each bun. Serve warm.

