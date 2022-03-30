 

Rimersburg Man Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl Held For Court

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

GAVEL1-gantCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Rimersburg man who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl is progressing through the courts.

According to court documents, the following charges against 19-year-old Quinton Kane Earley were ordered held for court in a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on Tuesday, March 29:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1
– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2

– Sexual Assault, Felony 2
– Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1
– Indecent Assault-W/O Consent Of Other, Misdemeanor 2
– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2
– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

The case has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on March 9, 2022, an interview with the victim took place at the New Bethlehem Borough Police Station, around 5:00 p.m. on August 11.

During the interview, the victim stated that she had met Quinton Earley on Instagram, and they began to chat. On May 15, 2021, Earley texted her and asked if she wanted to hang out. He showed up in a gray or silver 4-door vehicle, and he drove her to the playground in Rimersburg.

According to the complaint, “Quinton Earley did engage in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with an unwilling 14-year-old female.”

He was arraigned at 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, in front of Judge Miller.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.


