Rachael Smith-Murray’s Journey Has Taken Her Around the World; Clarion Remains Her Proud Home

NEW YORK – Performing, producing, and business endeavors may have taken Rachael Smith-Murray out of Clarion, but performing in and working all over the country, as well as all over Europe and Asia does not mean she has lost sight of her small-town roots.

(Smith-Murray is pictured above on right with her husband, Fran, and daughter, Grace.)

Growing up, the daughter of Lorraine Smith Siegel, a longtime music teacher for Clarion Area High School who also worked closely with Clarion University, was perhaps the most pivotal building block for Smith-Murray, a 1989 graduate of Clarion Area High School, to embark on a journey through show business and entertainment.

“When I was growing up, I was just totally immersed in the arts in a way that was truly dynamic,” she explained. “My mom would choreograph performances at the university (Clarion) and worked with Fred Waring from Penn State. She also was highly, highly regarded as a choral teacher in the state of Pennsylvania and was one of the first people to have a successful show choir at the high school level in the state.”

Seeing her mom’s passion and learning from a true expert in performing, it did not take Smith-Murray much convincing to get involved in performing herself. Not only did she perform throughout high school, but she recalled various performances she was a part of through Clarion University’s theatre department during her youth.

“The one thing I think has set me apart from others, and I think others from Clarion would agree, is the work ethic that was ingrained in all of us growing up. Everyone’s families work hard, our community works hard, our teachers work hard, and I think that coming from a small place like Clarion always reminds me I have to be the hardest worker in the room and that I had a skill set and people supporting me even from the beginning to match.”

Originally a college student at the University of Pittsburgh for two years, Smith-Murray took a leap of faith as a young person craving a change in her life and a chance to perform as a full-time career. While she was a Golden Girl at Pitt, the baton twirling and dance auxiliary unit of the Pitt Band; she was feeling unfulfilled in her life.

After some dance classes at Point Park University and eventually a move back home to Clarion to continue her education at Clarion University, she got booked in her first professional performance. Since that day in the early 1990’s, her time in entertainment has truly never stopped.

When asking her what gave her the courage to take the chance of becoming a performer full time, she had this to say about what performing meant to her.

“I was one of those people that just had to do it,” Smith-Murray said. “I couldn’t live if I did not take my shot. Every day that I woke up, I wanted it so bad. I tell people that if they are even second-guessing taking the chance, then they should not do it because if you do not wake up every single day and feel you are literally going to die if you don’t do something, then don’t do it because it is so hard.”

From professional gig number one to where she is now, she says every single role has continued to build on itself and has taken her from a performer for almost two decades to the executive level in business and entertainment. Today, she serves as a producer for Songs from the Cellar Podcast – American Songwriter Podcast Network, the Executive Producer for Phil Vassar’s Songs from the Cellar, as an Executive Producer for Internet Takeover: Wedding Edition, as an Executive Producer for Miss North Carolina, as a partner for The Nice Kids, as a founding board member for The Misfits Theatre Company, and also as the President of Hunter Yeany Collective.

While this is a vast collection of roles to be working in, they also are not all in the same city. She spoke about her balance in life and how she has managed a collection of responsibilities.

“First of all, I have incredible support systems, working for some incredible teams, and getting to work with some amazing people. I will not pretend that it is easy. It is many people being flexible in working pieces, some good time management, and a lot of hustle.”

Her career in 2020 was taking her all over the country, with her finishing a brand new show in Nashville early in 2020. In early March, she returned home to New York City and scheduled a trip to Clarion to see her family and extended family that she had not seen in some time. Leaving on a Tuesday for a change of scenery, the world shut down just a few days later. Eventually, what was slated to be a two-week trip ended up being a full summer of the Murray’s enjoying life in rural Western Pennsylvania.”

(Photo courtesy of All About that Face.)

“Being back there after all of those years of being all over the world and doing so many things was an incredibly impactful experience for me,” Murray said. “I felt so proud because I started to really think about all the people I knew and who still may live in Clarion that do or have done these neat things in the world. It was a humbling experience to go back there and live for a time once again.”

While every opportunity throughout her career she has been thankful for, there is one performance she was a part of that serves as a moment that has come full circle for her. When heading to New York City growing up, she got to see the Broadway-Nashville Tour of A Chorus Line for the first time in person.

She sat in admiration of the performer who was cast as Val. Several years later, she was able to perform in the show in New York City, her first professional performance in her career in the Big Apple. Not long after, she eventually worked her way into the role of Val. The Val that she watched had also worked her way up in show business as she would be the director of the show in which Smith-Murray was cast as Val in.

“It was an astonishing experience to have gotten the role I had fallen in love with as a child,” she said. “It was amazing the second time I got to perform in that show that the woman I watched ended up being my director. I eventually showed her my playbill which I had saved from the show I attended as a little girl and shared this story with her. I’ve been so lucky to do so many neat things in my career.”

Her most recent role that she began in January was to lead Hunter Yeany Collective, the non-profit organization for Hunter Yeany, a Formula 3 race car driver whose parents grew up in Clarion. This role is another full-circle moment as Bob Yeany and Smith-Murray have known each other since elementary school and now have built a foundation together with a focus on health and wellness for veterans.

“I love talking about this because I am truly passionate about supporting the military and veteran community! My father, both of my grandfathers, and my great grandfather were all in the military, and Bob (Yeany) was a Navy Seal. People often ask me why I stopped performing, and the main reason was I started working for the USO and working with service members and their families.”

“The performances I produced during my time at USO were the most impactful that I have been involved in bar none. That is where I really got my start on the other side of the entertainment business. Working for USO, I also gained non-profit and marketing experience, which has been absolutely life-changing for me.”

Today, a veteran with over thirty years of experience in entertainment, Smith-Murray has earned the right to be selective in what she wants to do for the rest of her career.

“I want to do things at this point in my life that really matter and that are impactful. I want to work with people that I love and work for causes that really move me. “I have produced shows off of Broadway, but I have not produced a Broadway show yet. One day I would like to shepherd a show to Broadway and make a feature film.

“My main goal is to continue cultivating and building things like shows, projects, non-profits, or the next generation of performers to help bring forward the work, people, or projects that need built upon and to continue to be impactful in things I care about.”

Rachael Smith-Murray has done many more things that truly warrant a novel rather than a short article, but hopefully, people who read can be inspired that chasing dreams is important no matter how big or small they may be. She has never lost sight of being from a small town in Pennsylvania, but her sights continue to be looking outward on what impact she can make to help people from Clarion and beyond.

