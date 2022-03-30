Featured Local Job: Cabinet Installer

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a cabinet installer to join their team.

*** NOW OFFERING A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS ***

Duties will include helping deliver and install kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting, and countertops.

Interested applicants must be able to lift up to 100 pounds and have basic construction knowledge.

A clean driving record and drug test will be required for this position.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please email your resume to Rick Irwin at [email protected] or stop in at Kahle’s Kitchen located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, Pa. 16233 for an application.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.