Golden Arm: Moniteau Senior Right-hander Branson Carson Ramping Up Velocity on the Mound With Help of Former MLB Pitcher

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — On a cold and snowy day earlier in March, Branson Carson put his fastball under the gun.

The radar gun.

It was clocked at 90 mph in frigid conditions.

This is one in a series of articles highlighting some of the best players in the area heading into the 2022 high school baseball season.

The senior on the Moniteau baseball team has thrown harder at times already in his career, settling in with an average fastball around that 90 mark.

He wants to throw even harder.

“I really want to keep developing,” Carson said. “Eventually, when I’m in college, I want to hopefully hit 100 miles per hour. I know now I’m still a work in progress.”

With that kind of fastball, Carson, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound right-hander who has already committed to Slippery Rock University, was difficult to hit last season as a junior in his first real taste of varsity baseball.

Batters hit just .177 off of him. He was 3-1 with a 2.85 ERA and struck out 77 in only 34 1/3 innings pitched.

But, like most young flamethrowers, control was sometimes an issue. He also walked 23 and hit six batters. He uncorked nine wild pitches.

Carson spent the offseason working on his command and harnessing his tremendous stuff.

“My biggest focus was gaining some control,” Carson said.

He’s taken a multipronged approach to improving both his velocity and command. It has included weight lifting, arm bands, and flexibility – all designed to get every ounce out of his ability.

He’s worked with his pitching coach, Matt DeSalvo, a former major league baseball pitcher and a native of New Castle, to accomplish these goals.

“The weight room is important in building up my legs,” Carson said. “I think that’s the biggest thing that I probably need to do. One thing I discovered in working with my pitching coach Matt DeSalvo is flexibility is a huge, key factor in throwing a lot harder. I’ve already seen a lot more velocity.”

That’s a scary thought for Moniteau opponents this season.

Carson is already off to a good start.

The Warriors took a trip to Myrtle Beach for a mini spring training, and Carson had the chance to pitch in the warm weather of South Carolina on Sunday.

He gave up no earned runs and fanned 13 in five innings.

“It went really well,” Carson said. “I did pretty good.”

Carson may be even more difficult to hit this season with a new pitch at his disposal.

Last year he relied heavily on his fastball and a curveball. This year he’s added a split-change to confound hitters with.

It could be a devastating pitch to pair with his fastball.

“I really developed it this offseason. I’ve really been working on it,” Carson said. “I’m trying to get it to be a really good third pitch for me. I threw it in some counts (Sunday), and it looked good. I think it shows a lot of promise. I think it can be a really good pitch for me.”

Carson was also solid at the plate last season for Moniteau, batting .353 with seven doubles, three triples, and 22 RBIs.

The Warriors went 16-6 last season, losing in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals to Johnsonburg.

Carson believes trips like the one the team made to South Carolina will help the Warriors go far this season.

“It’s great for team bonding,” Carson said. “I see a lot of kids that are just kind of loners coming out of their shells. I think that’s going to help us a lot more this season because they’re just going to be more vocal. Everyone was up here. It’s cold. Everyone is inside, and we’re down there playing against some good talent. That’s really going to set us up.

“I’m very excited. I think we have a good group of kids,” he added. “I think we’re going to have a good year.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.