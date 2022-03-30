 

Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Olean Trail

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

IMG_1294LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Route 66, near Olean Trail, on Tuesday afternoon, and injuries were reported.

(PHOTOS: Courtesy of James Deemer.)

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 4:13 p.m. for a two-vehicle, “vehicle-versus-vehicle” crash.

The crash occurred on State Route 66, near Olean Trail, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Department Station 580, Clarion-based State Police, Clarion Hospital Station 4, Clarion Hospital Station 1, and New Bethlehem Fire Company were dispatched to the scene.

IMG_1288

The scene was cleared at 6:04 p.m.

The injuries reported were “not dangerous,” according to Clarion County 9-1-1.

PSP Clarion is expected to issue a press release on the above incident within 48 hours.


