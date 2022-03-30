James Robert James, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday morning, March 27, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on August 14, 1941, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Arthur Ian and Mona Pauline (Jordan) James, Jr.

He was married on October 12, 1968, to Judith Marlene (Miller) James and she preceded him in death.

James served his country in the US Army from 1964 to 1966.

He worked for the Rimersburg and Sligo Boroughs and later worked as a custodian for 20 years for Clarion University until he retired.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, collecting guns, and reloading.

He was a Steeler fan and supported the black and gold.

He is survived by his mother, Mona Pauline James of Sligo, two sons, Jesse Robert James of Leeper and Jamie Marvin James and his wife, Michelle of Monaca, three grandchildren, Joshua, Christy, and Elizabeth, one sister, Honor Catherine “Kay” Stawarz and her husband, Jim of Windber, one brother, Arthur William “Butch” James of Sligo, a special nephew, Richard William James, and several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Ian James, Jr.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Carol Brown officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

