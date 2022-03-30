Knox Ambulance Wants to Help Make Your Easter Egg-cellent

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Knox Ambulance will be assisting the Easter Bunny this year by holding a fundraiser in which crews will help hide your Easter eggs.

The crews will arrive at the house of your choosing after dark on Saturday, April 16, and hide eggs in your yard for Easter morning. They will also leave them for you to hide, if preferred.

Participants can choose from 30 eggs for $30, 50 eggs for $40, 70 eggs for $45, 100 eggs for $55, or 150 eggs for $75.

The fundraiser is available to residents of Knox Borough, Beaver Township, Ashland Township, Salem Township, and Richland Township.

Order forms are available at the Knox Ambulance Station, Heeter Lumber, Sportsman’s Outfitters, and Country Farm Supply.

Please submit your order form by April 9 and payment to: Knox Area Ambulance Company, PO Box 636, Knox, Pa. 16232.

You can also drop off your form directly at the station located at 342 Main and Railroad Street in Knox.

Knox Ambulance will also be hosting the following Easter events:

– Easter Egg Coloring on Friday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the firehall – Individuals must register by April 6 by messaging the Knox Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page or by calling 814-797-5000.

– Easter Bunny Parade on Sunday, April 10, at 1:00 p.m. throughout Knox Borough.

– Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 10, at 3:00 p.m. at Peanut Park.

For any questions, please contact 814-797-1263 or 814-221-9240.

