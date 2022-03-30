Mother and Son Charged with Corruption of Minors After Runaway Teen Found in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A mother and her son have been charged with corruption of minors and related charges after a runaway teen was found at the mother’s Clintonville residence.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Natasha Sue Sabisch, of Clintonville, and 18-year-old Gaige Andrew Tucker, of Franklin.

According to criminal complaints filed in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office, Franklin-based State Police received a call from a father who reported that his 14-year-old daughter was missing.

Upon investigation, the father told police he had last seen his daughter around 10:00 p.m. the night before and also related that she seemed “overly nice” and thought it was unusual, the complaint states.

The father also related that he had received a text message from one of his daughter’s friends, telling him she was with a male named Gaige. The father also said that his daughter had left the other day and was dropped off by someone driving a green-colored Jeep. The father said he did not know who was driving the vehicle.

Police then contacted Franklin High School and asked if they had a student named Gaige. The school related that they had one former student by the name of Gaige Tucker, and troopers traveled to a Franklin address provided by the school, the complaint notes.

Upon arrival at the Franklin residence, police made contact with Tucker’s grandmother, who told police that Tucker was at a house in Clintonville with his mother, Natasha Sabisch, the complaint states.

As officers arrived at the residence in Clintonville, they observed a Jeep that matched the father’s description and determined it belonged to Sabisch. Upon making contact with Sabisch, troopers informed her of the missing 14-year-old.

According to the complaint, Sabisch told police that the girl was 16 and that she had spoken to her parents the night before. She also related that the girl’s parents had given her permission to stay at her residence. Troopers directed Sabisch to get (the victim) and bring her down. Sabisch shut and locked the door. A few moments later Sabisch opened the door and “pushed (the victim) out and locked the door.” Sabisch refused to come back to the door.

Upon interviewing the victim at PSP Franklin, she told troopers that she had called Tucker with the house phone and asked if he would pick her up at the Dollar Store in Barkeyville. She related that she walked several miles to the store before meeting Tucker and Sabisch in the green-colored Jeep. She stated that they left the store and went to a residence in Clintonville and began to watch a movie, the complaint states.

The victim also reported that at some point, Sabisch asked the victim how old she was, and Tucker spoke up and said 16. The victim related that she shook her head and agreed with Tucker, even though she knew the information to be false, the complaint notes.

Troopers asked the victim how Tucker knew she was only 14, and the victim noted that she had told him her age and that they knew each other from school, according to the complaint.

The victim related that Sabisch went upstairs, and while watching the movie, she and Tucker began to kiss. She indicated that they went on to have sexual intercourse, and she had “granted Gaige permission to have sex with her,” according to the complaint.

The victim said after having sex, the two continued to watch the movie, the complaint notes.

According to court documents, the following charges were filed against Tucker on March 22:

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Interference With Custody of Children, Felony 2

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against Sabisch on March 23:

– Interference With Custody of Children, Felony 2

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Both defendants are awaiting preliminary hearings.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

