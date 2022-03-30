 

Richard G. Hall

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-K5p0dfjBWASCqc31Richard G. Hall, 58, of Marienville, died Sunday, March 27, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born on April 29, 1963 in Lakenheath, England, he was the son of Dick Hall and Eunice Bewick Lieberum. They survive.

He was a graduate of East Forest School, was a member of Sportsmen’s Club of Forest County, Marienville Fire Police and was a volunteer for the Cub Scouts.

On October 21, 1989 in Tionesta he married the former Rhonda L. Seeley. She survives him.

He worked at Colony Homes and was the owner of Hall’s Tree Service.

His hobbies included hunting, trapping and fishing.

Those surviving in addition to his parents and wife are his stepmother, Amy “Lois” Hall; his stepfather, T. Paul Lieberum;his sons, Andrew (Jessica) Hall and Stephen Hall; his daughter, Sarah (Stephen) Wolfer; his brothers, Timothy Hall and Ricky (Stacy) Hall; his stepbrother, John Saxon; his stepsister, Amy Divoky; his 6 grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

His family will receive friends on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 1-2PM and 4-6PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

Funeral services will be held privately for his family.

Interment will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Stewarts Run Cemetery, Forest County.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


