Say What?!: Piano Day Was Founded by German Musician in 2015

GERMANY – Piano Day, an annual celebration marked on the 88th day of the year, has grown into a global event after being started by a German musician in 2015.

The holiday, which typically falls on March 29 but sometimes is marked on March 28 during a Leap Year, was founded by German musician Nils Frahm and “a group of like-minded people” in 2015.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.