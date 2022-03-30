 

School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

School closing delay logo midA look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, March 30, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

Updated: 6:48 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

TWO-HOUR DELAY

Armstrong School District

Butler Area School District
Butler County Area Vo-Tech School
Butler County Community College (BC3) – All Locations – Opening at 10:00 a.m.
His Kids Christian School
Karns City School District
Lenape Tech
Moniteau School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
Slippery Rock Area Schools
St Wendelin School – No AM Pre-School

CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION

None

CLOSED

None

COMMUNITY

None

To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]

School closings, delays, and early dismissals are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar


