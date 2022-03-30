School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, March 30, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

Updated: 6:48 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

TWO-HOUR DELAY

Armstrong School District



Butler Area School DistrictButler County Area Vo-Tech SchoolButler County Community College (BC3) – All Locations – Opening at 10:00 a.m.His Kids Christian SchoolKarns City School DistrictLenape TechMoniteau School DistrictNew Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist SchoolSlippery Rock Area SchoolsSt Wendelin School – No AM Pre-School

CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION

None

CLOSED

None

COMMUNITY

None

