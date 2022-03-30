School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Wednesday, March 30, 2022 @ 06:03 AM
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, March 30, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
Updated: 6:48 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022
TWO-HOUR DELAY
Armstrong School District
Butler Area School District
Butler County Area Vo-Tech School
Butler County Community College (BC3) – All Locations – Opening at 10:00 a.m.
His Kids Christian School
Karns City School District
Lenape Tech
Moniteau School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
Slippery Rock Area Schools
St Wendelin School – No AM Pre-School
CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION
None
CLOSED
None
COMMUNITY
None
To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]
School closings, delays, and early dismissals are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.