SPONSORED: Daily Specials, Lent Specials Available at The Liberty House Restaurant

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Liberty-House-collageCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House Restaurant in Clarion is serving daily specials and Lent specials for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Breakfast Buffet 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – $2.00 off family meal deal (takeout only), $2.00 off half a bird
Wednesday 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – $2.00 off pork chops, $2.00 off wedgies

Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – $2.00 off steak, $2.00 off cheesesteak
Friday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. – $2.00 off Haddock sub, $2.00 off Haddock dinner, $2.00 off dozen wings

Call 814-226-7575 for takeout and use the pick-up window.

Delivery is available through Clarion Carrier.

The Liberty House Restaurant is closed on Mondays and Saturdays.

The restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
