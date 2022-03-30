Clarion Federal Credit Union Eyes Expansion with Purchase of Properties in Butler and Mercer Counties

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Federal Credit Union has been growing within the local community for over 80 years and recently acquired a field of membership expansion to include 13 counties in NW Pennsylvania.

CEO Mark Lauer says the expansion will allow Clarion Federal Credit Union to offer quality products and services to the surrounding counties which include: Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Venango, Crawford, Mercer, Butler, Warren, Armstrong, McKean, Elk, Indiana, and Clearfield counties.

The Credit Union recently purchased two properties to help facilitate expansion into Butler and Mercer counties.

“It is our desire to start building a Butler Branch within the next couple months, in hopes of opening by the end of the year,” said Lauer. “The Mercer property, in Hermitage, will be utilized after the Butler Branch is near completion.”

The Credit Union, in our very own backyard, is ranked #1 in a peer group of credit unions with $100 million – $250 million in assets when it comes to return to the member and ranked 9th nationally out of 772 credit unions which puts Clarion Federal Credit Union in the top 2% in the nation.

“The Credit Union works for our members and is looking forward to bringing our member focused commitment to the surrounding communities,” said Lauer.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.