West Forest Students Visit Tionesta Fish Hatchery

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – West Forest 4th grade students recently visited the Tionesta Fish Hatchery to learn about steelhead fish.

On this field trip, the students learned about the life cycle of steelhead fish, saw where they are raised, and even touched some fish. They had a wonderful time and learned a great deal from the tour guide.

The Tionesta Fish Hatchery is situated on 50 developed acres (387 total acres) of land owned by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and managed by the Fish and Boat Commission.

The facility consists of earthen ponds, exterior curvilinear concrete raceways, a hatchery building that contains concrete and fiberglass interior raceways, circular tanks, and egg incubator jars.

Find out more information on the hatchery at https://visitpago.com/listings/tionesta-fish-hatchery/.

