A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. High near 66. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

