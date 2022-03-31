Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Blueberry Angel Dessert

This impressive dessert is the perfect way to end a meal!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar



1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed1 prepared angel food cake (8 to 10 ounces), cut into 1-inch cubes2 cans (21 ounces each) blueberry pie filling

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth; fold in whipped topping and cake cubes. Spread evenly into an ungreased 13×9-in. dish; top with pie filling. Refrigerate, covered, at least 2 hours before serving.

