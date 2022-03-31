 

Crews Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash in Marble Area

Thursday, March 31, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

17BAB3E2-7BB4-4F8C-A2A4-0452BB14CC58<strong>ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Route 208 in the Marble area on Wednesday afternoon.

A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 3:57 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred on State Route 208 near its intersection with Beichner Road.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville Area Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to say whether anyone was injured in the crash.

PSP Clarion is expected to issue a press release on the above incident within 48 hours.

