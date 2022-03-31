Dancer’s Studio to Host Gift Card Bingo on Friday Night
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dancer’s Studio is hosting gift card BINGO on Friday, April 1.
(Pictured above: archived photo from Dancer’s Studio’s first gift card BINGO on February 4, 2022.)
Since Dancer’s Studio’s first gift card BINGO had such a great turnout, they are hosting their second one on Friday, April 1, at 6:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m. at the American Legion located at 530 Main Street, in Clarion, Pa.
Tickets are $20.00 and additional game cards will be sold on Friday night for $10.00.
Dobbers are supplied, or bring your own.
There will be food and drinks available.
Tickets are sold at Dancers Studio located at 609 Main Street, call or text 814-227-6409 to reserve yours and pick them up at the door.
Only 200 tickets will be sold.
The proceeds from this event benefit the Dancer’s Studio Nationals Fund.
