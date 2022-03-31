 

Dancer’s Studio to Host Gift Card Bingo on Friday Night

Thursday, March 31, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

273437802_4835002566577251_6976995055514063660_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dancer’s Studio is hosting gift card BINGO on Friday, April 1.

(Pictured above: archived photo from Dancer’s Studio’s first gift card BINGO on February 4, 2022.)

Since Dancer’s Studio’s first gift card BINGO had such a great turnout, they are hosting their second one on Friday, April 1, at 6:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. at the American Legion located at 530 Main Street, in Clarion, Pa.

Tickets are $20.00 and additional game cards will be sold on Friday night for $10.00.

Dobbers are supplied, or bring your own.

There will be food and drinks available.

Tickets are sold at Dancers Studio located at 609 Main Street, call or text 814-227-6409 to reserve yours and pick them up at the door.

Only 200 tickets will be sold.

The proceeds from this event benefit the Dancer’s Studio Nationals Fund.

