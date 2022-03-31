Donna K. Weaver, 64, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

She died unexpectedly of natural causes shortly after her arrival to UPMC Northwest.

She was born in Oil City on August 1, 1957; the daughter of Minta R. “Minnie” Weaver and the late Arthur W. Weaver.

Donna was a 1975 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was an active member of Seneca United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school to the nursery age children for thirty-six years.

Donna was also active in organizing Vacation Bible School, and served as a former chair of the education committee.

Donna was a loving, giving, and generous person who always put the needs of others before herself.

She enjoyed needlepoint and cross-stitching and made many Christmas stockings for friends, family, and her Sunday school children.

She enjoyed baking and made some of the best chocolate chip cookies and Rice Krispies treats.

Donna found herself attending and supporting most of her niece’s and nephew’s sporting events.

Donna loved her work and was employed as an office manager for the Ellis Automotive Dealership in Butler for over twenty years.

She is survived by her mother, Minnie Weaver of Seneca; a brother, Bill Weaver and his wife Deb of Seneca; and a sister, Debbie Bond and her husband Brad of Selah, Washington; four nephews: Jim Weaver and his wife Emily, Dan Weaver and his wife Pam, and Sam and Matt Weaver; and a niece, Ashley LaTour and her husband Tanner.

Donna was a great-aunt to Lillian Weaver and Cooper LaTour.

She was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents.

Per her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life at a funeral service held Saturday (April 2nd) at 2 p.m. in the Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 East State Road in Seneca.

Rev. Zayzay Kpadeh, church pastor, will officiate.

Interment will follow in Starr Cemetery in Nineveh, Clarion County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Seneca United Methodist Church (to further Bible School and Sunday School), 196 East State Rd., Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Donna’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

