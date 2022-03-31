Featured Local Job: Automotive Technician

Redbank Chevrolet has an opening for an Automotive Technician.

This is a full-time position at their dealership in New Bethlehem, Pa.

Experience is preferred, but they will provide training.

Redbank Chevrolet offers competitive pay, bonuses, health, dental, vision, and 401K.

Applicants can send resumes to [email protected] or drop them off in person at the dealership located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.



