Featured Local Job: Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician

Clarion Eye Care has an immediate opening for an Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician.

They are looking for a highly motivated people person to join their growing practice! The position will be for 32-36 hours per week. This will include one evening per week and an occasional Saturday morning.

The ideal candidate must:

be personable

be a team player

enjoy working with people

be able to efficiently multitask

be eager to learn

be willing to be cross-trained in other areas as needed

*****Experience is preferred but NOT required*****

Applicants should visit their website. Please take your resume AND application and apply in person.

1350 East Main Street, Suite #20

Clarion, PA 16214

www.clarioneyecare.com

