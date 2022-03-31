 

Featured Local Job: Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician

Thursday, March 31, 2022 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Eye Care has an immediate opening for an Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician.

They are looking for a highly motivated people person to join their growing practice! The position will be for 32-36 hours per week. This will include one evening per week and an occasional Saturday morning.

The ideal candidate must:

  • be personable
  • be a team player
  • enjoy working with people
  • be able to efficiently multitask
  • be eager to learn
  • be willing to be cross-trained in other areas as needed

*****Experience is preferred but NOT required*****

Applicants should visit their website. Please take your resume AND application and apply in person.

1350 East Main Street, Suite #20
Clarion, PA 16214
www.clarioneyecare.com


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
