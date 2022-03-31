Rudy Comes to Clarion for Motivational Speech to Students

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Rudy Ruettiger only played 27 seconds of football and one tackle at Notre Dame but spent ten years trying to get the movie Rudy made that is now regarded as one of the best sports and motivational movies of all time.

Ruettiger, now a motivational speaker, spent Wednesday at Clarion Area High School, Clarion Elementary, and Clarion University bringing his message of never quit and make a commitment to follow your dreams. Students from Keystone and Clarion-Limestone also attended the Wednesday morning talk. Rudy was also at Clarion University in the evening and at Redbank Valley on Wednesday.

Rudy emphasized the importance of making your bed each day and cleaning your home. His mother also made him fold underwear for his five brothers and sisters came in handy when Rudy joined the U.S. Navy.

“You need a little courage to go after the things you need,” Rudy said. “I made my bed every day and cleaned my room. When that happened, I became a leader in the Navy because a drill instructor saw character in me. Since I was the only dude that folded his underwear the way he wanted, he may be the leader. Is that crazy?

“But it gave me confidence and allowed me to dream. I dreamt big, not small anymore. Big dreams, not little dreams. My big dream is smarter. They convinced me I’m going to be somebody. That’s how I wanted to be in high school, to be somebody.”

Rudy explained to the students how his difficulties in school made him see things differently and turned his disadvantage into an opportunity.

“I couldn’t study in high school like the other students, I don’t know about attention deficit disorder or dyslexia. I just thought I was stupid. I used that as an excuse for eliminating any disability. Making it an opportunity and you will learn things.

“I know it sounds stupid, but it’s true. It changed my mindset. When you appreciate something that you never had, you have gratitude your whole life changes. You see things differently. Your mindset becomes positive instead of negative. You don’t think the goofy thoughts when you grow up. You get rid of your goofy thoughts and you start dreaming again because you have character.

“We should do whatever it takes to eliminate whatever we think is an excuse to go after our dreams and do it no matter what, that’s what the Navy taught me. I thought my friends taught me. That’s what my coach knew. That’s what the professors at Notre Dame taught me. In order to get there, I had to go through the process and changes along the way.”

Rudy’s journey to play football at Notre Dame was demanding as he attempted to get better grades at Holy Cross and work while at school. He knew what he wanted, and it was determined. Rudy was shorter than most of the other Notre Dame players and lacked the athletic ability to compete at that level. He also saw that as an excuse not to get in his way.

As almost everyone knows he stuck it out and got to play his 27 seconds in the last game of his final year and his teammates carried him out on their shoulders.

He also knew that his story would make a good movie and traveled to Hollywood to promote his ideas for a film. Much like his attempts to play football at Notre Dame, he hit roadblocks; he faced many more challenges in Hollywood.

In fact, he spent more years trying to get a movie made than he did getting into Notre Dame.

“I was in California for a meeting with Angelo Pizzo, the writer of Hoosiers, but he stood me up. This is nine years into the deal. had a choice to make, maybe I should just go home, or should I go find him. My gut told me to go find him.

“I changed my mindset, and I saw an opportunity. My mailman smiled at me at home, and I thanked him for his smile. He asked me why I was in Southern California.

“I’ve been out here nine years trying to get a movie made, an opportunity to meet a writer or the guy who did Hoosiers and pitch him my story, but he didn’t show up for my meeting. He said that he hears that all the time. I said, ‘I know, I bet you do.’ He said, ‘Well, what’s your story?’ And I told him, he said, ‘WOW, that’s a movie.’

“This is a mailman, a common ordinary man. I was up talking to all the big shots in the Hollywood movie. No one knows him, but a mailman, and he likes my movie idea. So that’s a movie, and I believe him. My belief level came back.

“He said, Hey, That guy you were talking about – -Angelo Pizzo –I deliver his mail every day. I know where he lives. He said, ‘you follow me. I’m going to point, but don’t tell him how you got here.’

“I followed him and he pointed at his house, knocked on his door, courage, commitment, beliefs. He answered the door and said, who is that? Just like that. So how did you find me? I said, never mind, you’re late for lunch. Just like that. He said, ‘I’m so sorry (Excuse’s).’ Then he said, he has been up all night, rewriting the script.”

Two years later he wrote Rudy.

“I’m going to say to you that this is why it works when you’re bold and you’re confident. This is the right thing for you to do, Whether you want to become a mechanic, a singer, a lawyer, a dentist, or a teacher. You can do it. If you follow your common sense that the good Lord has given you inspiration from within your thoughts that tells you and your gut that tells you it’s the right thing to do.”

“He didn’t want to write another sports story, but the new president of Columbia Pictures said they have $50 million for two movies, and he called the guys who were involved in the movie Hoosiers.”

“The Columbia president brought them in to the studio, gave him a two-picture deal, a comic relief movie and a sports movie. He said you guys pick it. ‘I’ll give you $25 million each to do it. Good luck.’

“He comes back with the writers of Hoosiers and he asked, ‘Do you guys have a sports movie idea?’ He said, ‘Well, no, not really.’ One of the partners said he should tell the president about that kid that showed up at your door for Notre Dame that did his dream for his father, who wasn’t supposed to go to Notre Dame because they said it was stupid, but he did graduate from Notre Dame. His first goal was to get to Notre Dame, and his next goal was to play football. As the clock ended, he made the tackle and he was carried off the field. The president said ‘Wow. Make that movie just like that.’

“I went for nine years talking to a lot of boneheads, and you’re going to talk to a lot of boneheads to get to the right writer. So my whole point is don’t give up on who you are because you never know who you’re going to meet.

“I met a mailman with a smile and then that turns into a good thing. You have to have courage.

“I’m telling you right now, the corny stuff works. Trust me.”

