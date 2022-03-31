Operator Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on Emlenton Clintonville Road

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a tractor-trailer rollover crash occurred on Emlenton Clintonville Road on Monday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:27 a.m. on Monday, March 28, on Emlenton Clintonville Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, involving 48-year-old David R. Gruseck, of Butler.

Police say Gruseck was traveling east on Emlenton Clintonville Road in his 2016 Peterbilt 389 tractor-trailer. As the truck traveled downhill, it veered off the right side of the roadway for “unknown reasons” and struck a ditch with its front end.

The initial impact caused Gruseck to lose control of the truck while it continued to travel through the ditch until it impacted a culvert located on Big Bend Road. The impact caused the truck to turn over onto its driver’s side, where it came to final rest, according to police.

Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department and PennDot assisted PSP Franklin at the scene.

Gruseck was using a seat belt and suffered possible minor injuries but was not transported to a medical facility.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Hovis Auto Wrecking.

