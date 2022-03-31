Police: Sligo Man Wanted on Bench Warrant Faces Charges for Resisting Arrest

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo man is facing additional charges after resisting arrest when officers attempted to take him into custody.

According to court documents, the Clarion County Sheriff’s office filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Robert L. Stevenson.

According to a criminal complaint filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane Quinn’s office on March 23, officers from both the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarion Borough Police Department arrived at Drake’s Crossing in Clarion Borough around 3:00 p.m. on March 18 to place Robert Stevenson under arrest for a warrant he had in Clarion County.

After the officers’ knocks on the door went unanswered, police confirmed with neighbors that Stevenson was inside the residence.

While waiting for another known resident of the apartment complex to return, one of the officers heard someone yelling inside the apartment. Officers went back to the front door, and Stevenson came to the door, the complaint states.

A Clarion Borough Police Officer advised Stevenson that they were there to serve an arrest warrant.

Stevenson yelled, “You have no (expletive) right to be on the property,” the complaint states.

The officer then told Stevenson that they do have the right to be on the property because they had a warrant for his arrest.

At this time, Stevenson began yelling “Show me the (expletive) warrant,” the complaint states.

The officer told Stevenson that once they got to the Clarion County Jail, he would get him a copy of the warrant. Stevenson became very upset, and the officers told him that he was under arrest, the complaint indicates.

Stevenson then asked officers if he could put on his shoes which were in the upstairs bedroom. After putting his shoes on, officers told Stevenson to put his hands behind his back, and he refused to do so, the complaint notes.

Officers then reminded Stevenson that they had a bench warrant for his arrest. At this time, Stevenson got into an officer’s face and told him that he was “not going to jail,” and that “they could go (xxxx) ourselves,” according to the complaint.

Stevenson reportedly refused to place his hands behind his back, and officers then proceeded to physically restrain and handcuff him before transporting him to the Clarion County Jail, the complaint indicates.

The following charges were filed against Stevenson on March 23:

– Resisting Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary arraignment is set for Wednesday, April 6, at 9:45 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

