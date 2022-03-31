On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Shirley Adams, loving wife and mother of four children, shed her earthly bonds and passed through the gates of heaven into eternity.

Shirley was born on May 31, 1923, in Oil City, PA to Charles E. and Alice L. Crawford.

She graduated from Oil City High School.

On September 13, 1944, she married Domer C. Boughner who died in 1945 serving his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.

On September 16, 1950, she married Dean P. Adams who preceded her in death in 2005.

They settled in Franklin, PA and raised their daughter Penny S. Adams and son James D. Adams, her daughter Carol Boughner Woodward, and their foster son Charles Gibbons whom they opened their home and hearts to when he was five years old, and although Charlie moved in 1973 to be with his sisters, he still calls her mom and he will always be her son.

She lived a faith-based and mostly quiet life as a wife, mother, home maker, baker extraordinaire and devoted member of the Nicklin United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday and Bible school teacher, choir member, and committee member.

She loved to sing and Crawford family reunions, which were always organized by her and held at her home, without exception included family members gathered around the piano singing beloved hymns and the classics.

Beyond her Franklin-centered life, she and Dean volunteered at an Indian school in Arizona; took several fishing trips with her father to a beautiful Canadian lake; took in the spectacular sights and sounds of the U.S.A. on a cross-country road trip; visited Jim and saw the Alamo while he was stationed with the Army at Ft. Hood, TX; burst with pride and joy at Penny’s ordination as a United Methodist pastor; visited Carol in Washington, DC, where she was awed by our beautiful Nation’s Capitol; and, she also joined Penny and friends on several Caribbean cruises.

Shirley made The Caring Place her new home in July 2016 and moved to Oakwood Heights in November 2019.

She received the loving care and help that she needed to continue living a quality life in both places.

Shirley was preceded in death by her father, mother, two husbands, brothers, Charles R., Wallace E., and Donald J. Crawford; and sisters, Lois Crawford, Delores Morrison, and Mona Noziglia.

She is survived by her four children; six grandchildren (Lorraine Adams, Patricia Adams, Michelle Smith, Charles W. Woodward, IV, Telly Snipes, and Demar Atwood); eight great-grandchildren (Daniel Adams, Alexis Adams, Dominick Craig, Sage Smith, Elijah Snipes, Samari Snipes, Tahliah Snipes, and Anaiva Snipes); one great-great-grandchild (Avana-Michelle Adams); one son-in-law (Charles W. Woodward, III); two daughters-in-law (Sonja Adams and Beverly Kelley); special nieces (Connie Smith and Cindy Misner); and many more beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on April 1, 2022 from 4 to 6pm.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00am at the Nicklin United Methodist Church, 2602 Water Works Road, Franklin, PA 16323, with Rev. Giles Bailey, Jr., pastor of the church and Shirley’s daughter, Rev. Penny S. Adams co-officiating.

Internment will follow immediately at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Shirley’s memory to Nicklin United Methodist Church, 2602 Water Works Rd., Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Shirley’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.