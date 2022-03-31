SPONSORED: New Dinner Specials, Easter Brunch, Dinner Theater Planned at Wanango
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss out on this weekend’s dinner features and upcoming fun events at Wanango Country Club.
New dinner features for this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are available from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Stop in and enjoy them or call for take-out!
It’s Lent and Wanango Country Club has some delicious fish and seafood plates! And, as always, Friday Night is their weekly Fish Fry!
Saturday night is PRIME RIB NIGHT!
Reservations are preferred, but not required. Call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.
Leave a message with your reservation information and phone number.
Dinner is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
Don’t miss Easter Brunch at Wanango Country Club!
Breakfast and dinner options will be available – making this the perfect selection for your family!
There will also be Mimosa and Bloody Mary specials!
The cost for adults is $34.99; children 4-10 are $15.99; children 3 and under are free.
Reservations are required. Reserve a spot by calling 814-676-8133 and select option #2. Leave a message with your reservation information and phone number.
Wanango is hosting a Dinner Theatre in collaboration with The Barrow Civic Theatre on Friday, April 22nd, and Saturday, April 23rd.
Cocktail Hour: 5:30 p.m.
Dinner: 6:30 p.m.
The show “Swingin’ Through the 1940s” will follow dinner. A cash bar will be available.
Call The Barrow Civic Theatre at 814-437-3440 to purchase your tickets – they are limited.
The Barrow Civic Theatre is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Dinner options are listed below. All dinners are served with a side salad, dauphinoise potatoes, & vegetable du jour (except for the Eggplant Parmesan which only comes with a side salad).
This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
