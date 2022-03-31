 

Two Women Injured in Route 66 Collision

Thursday, March 31, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (9)LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two women were transported to the Clarion Hospital following a two-vehicle accident late Tuesday afternoon on State Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

(PHOTOS: Courtesy of James Deemer.)

Clarion-based State Police said the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on State Route 66 near Olean Trail when 59-year-old Paula J. Gilliand, of Fairmount City, was stopped and attempting to make a left turn.

While yielding for traffic, the rear of Gilliand’s 2007 Nissan Rogue was struck by a Peterbilt 567 tractor trailer driven by 62-year-old Bruce A. Howarth, of Greensburg.

Gilliand’s vehicle was pushed into the guide rail on the west side of State Route 66. Howarth’s vehicle came to a controlled rest on Olean Trail.

Gilliand and a passenger – 95-year-old Wilma M. Reinsel of Fairmount City – were both transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

Howarth was not injured.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

IMG_1294

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Department, New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Company, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 6:04 p.m.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

