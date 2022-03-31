Redbank Valley Team Takes Top Honors in STEM-Design Challenge

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – More than 80 students in teams from Clarion Area, Cranberry, Oil City, Redbank Valley, and Union competed in the STEM-Design Challenge hosted by Riverview IU6 last week.

Redbank Valley’s “The Four Elements” team came away victorious in the 4th-5th Grade Division while a team from Cranberry’s “F.A.S.T.” team took first place in the 6th-8th Grade Division.

Members of “The Four Elements” included Maelle Hook, Adelynn Pence, Cora Sturgeon, and Abby Altobelli. Team members of “F.A.S.T.” were Conner Zerbe, Ella Fisher, and Cooper Grams.

The challenge involves keeping a design notebook, developing a blueprint, using K’nex pieces or any recyclable material to build the project, and a presentation. This year’s task was to improve the



transportation system by making it safer or cleaner.

During the competition, each team had two hours to build their project from their blueprints. Each team also shared a two-minute presentation to explain how their project met the requirements of the challenge.

The first-place teams from each division will represent Riverview IU6 and their district at the state competition to be held virtually in May.

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) is an educational approach to learning that uses science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to encourage students to apply critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills across all of their content areas.

The STEM Design Challenge is coordinated annually by the Education Programs Department at Riverview Intermediate Unit #6. The STEM Design Challenge, along with the Governor STEM Competition and Media and Design Competition are available to all private and public schools and home school students, in the Riverview IU#6 region.

